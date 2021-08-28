IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.