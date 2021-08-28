Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.33 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

