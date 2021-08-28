Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 249 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 706,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 271,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.09 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

