Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,435,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.11. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

