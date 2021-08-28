Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 797,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $48,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

