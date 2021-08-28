$0.35 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

