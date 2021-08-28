Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $55,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

