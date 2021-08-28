5,058 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Enbridge by 44.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 16,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.