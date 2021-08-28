Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 590 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 590 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $423.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.46. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

