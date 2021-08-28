Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 19,616 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,230,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,002,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.68 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,272 shares of company stock worth $28,065,638 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

