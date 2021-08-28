296 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 40,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $954.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.26. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $955.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

