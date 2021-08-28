Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

GPK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.