Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) PT at $7.80

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

