Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) PT at $7.80

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NOK opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.