Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $69.24 Average PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

