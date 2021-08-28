Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 4,609 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,234.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AAT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.