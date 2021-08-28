Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $202,106.24 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,387,817 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.