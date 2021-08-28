Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

