Guggenheim Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $115.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

