The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

