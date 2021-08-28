Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.58% of Qurate Retail worth $84,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 72.0% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 440,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,470 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.