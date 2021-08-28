Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $153,577.40 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14.
ILMN stock opened at $464.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
