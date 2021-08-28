Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $153,577.40 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14.

ILMN stock opened at $464.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

