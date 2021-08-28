LSV Asset Management Sells 5,918 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $90,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.05 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.