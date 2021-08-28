LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $77,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

