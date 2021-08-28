LSV Asset Management Sells 156,200 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meritor were worth $61,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 290.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 87,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

