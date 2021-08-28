4,564 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $79,925,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

ABG stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

