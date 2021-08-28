Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.