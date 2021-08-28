Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

