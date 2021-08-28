CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

