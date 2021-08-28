United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.