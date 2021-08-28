Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,322,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

