Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,020%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

