Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in August

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $48.00 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

