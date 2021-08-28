Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.69.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

