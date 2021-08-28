ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Trading 0% Higher

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s share price traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.09. 3,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

