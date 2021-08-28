Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22. 1,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

