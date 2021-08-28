CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CX Institutional increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $364.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,944,443.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

