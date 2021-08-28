CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CX Institutional increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 379,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 124,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 768,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

