Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 59,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.