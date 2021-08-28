Robert W. Baird Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $135.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

