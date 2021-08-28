Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $629.10 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

