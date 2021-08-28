O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $335,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $591.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

