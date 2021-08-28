Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $490.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

