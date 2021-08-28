LSV Asset Management Has $112.11 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.93% of Unum Group worth $112,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

