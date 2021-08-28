LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,112,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The ODP were worth $101,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The ODP by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The ODP by 557,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

The ODP stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.