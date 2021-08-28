LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of SYNNEX worth $93,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

