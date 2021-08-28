SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $617,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

