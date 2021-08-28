Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 208 Consensus PT from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.03. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

