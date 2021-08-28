ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ResMed were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $286.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $290.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

