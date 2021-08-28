CX Institutional Takes $128,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,235,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,877,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

