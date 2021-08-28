4,114 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13.

